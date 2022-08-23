COLUMBIA − Eight new police officers will soon be patrolling the streets of Columbia.
Eight patrol officers and an airport safety officer graduated Aug. 19 from the Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI). They were sworn in to city service Monday and will now transition to CPD's field training program for 16 weeks.
The LETI class of nine is one of CPD's largest graduating classes in five years, according to a news release.
"We are excited to welcome such a large graduating class, and I am proud of the commitment these officers have made to keep people safe and take care of this community," Acting Police Chief Jill Schlude said in a release. "We will do all we can to support them and their families."
Dalton Alvey, Kevin Barrett, Logan Distler, Donald Frigon, Keegan Jones, James Morris, Jonathan Quirarte and Maurico Wilson will join Columbia police as patrol officers. Doug Stafford will work at the Columbia Regional Airport as an airport safety officer.
CPD says the recruitment of this class is a result of an "intense recruitment campaign." Staff visited law enforcement academies and hosted recruitment events over the last few months.
"Sending this many recruits through the academy is representative of the tireless efforts put forth by the Department’s Training and Recruitment Unit to address ongoing staffing needs," Lt. Chad Gooch with the Department’s Special Services Bureau, said. "We recruit in a variety of ways so we reach applicants from many walks of life, and we hope we find those individuals that have the desire to contribute to our community in a positive way."
To graduate from LETI, officers must complete more than 700 hours of training over the course of 16 weeks. This class began in May and covered topics including legal studies, practical skills training, interpersonal and cultural competencies and physical fitness, among others.
Several of CPD's recruits were recognized for their leadership while at the academy, the news release said:
- Alvey was elected class president,
- Frigon and Jones served as squad leaders,
- Alvey won first place for defensive tactics achievement,
- Frigon won first place for physical fitness achievement,
- Morris won most improved in physical fitness,
- Jones won second place in firearms achievement,
- Barrett had perfect attendance.
Five more recruits are currently enrolled for LETI's fall training academy, which begins Aug. 29.