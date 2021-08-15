COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools announced on Friday it would require masks in its buildings beginning Aug. 16.
The district's policy change is something the Columbia chapter of the National Education Association advocated for in a recommendation to require masks it released in July.
Noelle Gilzow, president of the CMNEA, does not know what impact – if any – the association's recommendation had on the district. But, she said she considers the association and the district partners in the fight against COVID-19.
Not everyone in Columbia supports the district's decision.
"It would really help also if parents were partners with us in this expectation," Gilzow said. "And support the decision at home for the safety of all our students."
Marilee Bushnell has two kids who graduated from Columbia Public Schools. One in 2019 and the other in 2020, when the pandemic first began. She supports the school's mask mandate since kids under the age of 12 cannot receive the vaccine right now.
"Anything we can do since they can't get the vaccine right now," Bushnell said. "The masking, and those kinds of things, we have to do to protect them."
Gilzow hopes cases in Missouri and in Boone County go down, and lead to fewer infections in CPS students.
Aurora Meyer, a spokesperson for CPS, said the mandate will be evaluated as the situation changes.
"As we noted in our letter, this isn't a forever decision," she said. "This is a decision made with our students and staff's best interest, and their safety and their security at the forefront of our re-entry into the buildings."
Gilzow knows masks can be uncomfortable, but as one of few options, she said masks are essential to in-person instruction.
"It allows us to be in school together, which we all want," Gilzow said. "And stay in school together, which we all want."
The district's full set of COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.