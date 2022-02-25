COLUMBIA - After a 2-year hiatus, TechStar Startup weekend in Columbia is officially back. Beginning Friday, the three-day weekend event connects community entrepreneurs to mentors and investors.
The weekend event is free and open to the public on Friday and Sunday, though the event is sold out.
Scale, an accelerator fund and venture studio in Columbia, is one sponsor of the event. Founded by Willy and Jabbok Schlacks, Scale has a preference for investing in founders based in and around the Midwest.
Brett Calhoun, director of operations at Scale and co-chair of the startup weekend, said the event is a platform to draw people out of their comfort zone.
"It's a great opportunity for people to realize that, although it is hard to start a business, it's not as hard as you might think," he said.
Calhoun said Startup Weekend allows Columbia residents to "really get together and cultivate this startup ecosystem." He said it's not only an educational, but it serves as a networking opportunity for community members as well.
"You can come in and have access to mentors who have been successful operators, and have technical skills and domain experience in different industries," Calhoun said. "So it's really just an opportunity for businesses to really be built in 54 hours and launch."
The Schlacks, who will serve as judges of this weekend's event, also happen to be previous winners of the startup weekend. Back in 2014, the Schlacks won startup weekend with a pitch for their new business, EquipmentShare. Willy Schlack holds the position of president and chief product officer at EquipmentShare, while Jabbok Schlack is the company's CEO.
Since winning in 2014, the company has raised over $350 million and has over a $1 billion in valuation. According to Calhoun, the business has also created over 300 jobs for Columbia residents.
Reflecting on their win in 2014, Willy Schlacks focused on hindsight and mentorship and commented on how they had never encountered the entrepreneurial community in Columbia.
"I think, in hindsight, it's exciting to see that that support was there, and really, the motivation for us propagating this now, is that realization that we had no idea that support was available," Schlacks said. "And we want every future entrepreneur or anybody who's gotten this idea or has this, you know, desire to push the boundary and discover and build something new, to know that."
The weekend event will be hosted at EquipmentShare on Bull Run Drive. In addition to networking and education, the location will have "zen domes" with "brain breaks" for participants.
According to Amy Susan, director of public relations and communications at EquipmentShare, "brain breaks" offer participants "an opportunity to relax and take a break from constant drilling into their project to reconnect, gain some new perspective, creative influence and motivation."
Calhoun said although startup weekends across the world have continued to happen through the pandemic on Zoom, they are very excited to host the event in person this weekend after 2 years.