BOONE COUNTY - A 17-year-old teenager is dead after a car crash in Boone County on Sunday.
The crash happened on the 1700 block of South Purdy Lane around 11:48 p.m., according to a press release from Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Ethan Simkins was driving when he lost control of his car, which ran off the roadway, before overturning and colliding with a fence and tree.
Crews pronounced Simkins dead after succumbing to his injuries. His pick-up truck was heavily damaged. An 18-year-old passenger was in the car, but he refused medical treatment at the scene.
Both people in the car were wearing seatbelts and excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor to this crash.