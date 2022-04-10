COLUMBIA – Rock Bridge sophomore Sumner Henry organized the CoMo Retro Game Convention, a day-long event that brought together video game enthusiasts from across the Midwest Sunday.
Event participants were able to interact with the 21 vendors in attendance who were selling products ranging from vintage video games to video game inspired artwork. Participants also had the option of participating in a Mario Kart 64 and Smash 64 tournament from 1-5 p.m.
Steven Lucas, an event participant, said he is excited to participate in the tournament. However, he said he’s unlikely to win because he’s inexperienced with the game and control schemes being used in the tournament.
“I'm going to go ahead and compete,” Lucas said. “I'm probably going to get squashed because I'm not up to speed, not up to practice on those particular titles they brought out here.”
The event also hosted Adam Koralik, a video game YouTuber known for his Sega Hardware. Koralik brought his friend’s Sega Pluto prototype to the event, a rare gaming console produced by Sega.
“We had it appraised at about $150,000,” Koralik said. “So, I’m walking around with a Ferrari on my back which is a little awkward. But, I decided along with him, it would be great to take it to shows and let people play it.”
Koralik said he’s enjoyed his time at the convention and in Columbia.
“This has got a nice, chill vibe,” Koralik said. “But, it's also honestly a lot more successful than I expected. It has a lot of great people coming out, everyone's super friendly, it's been very, very cool.”
Henry said his goal was to create a community and show off vintage games in the Midwest and Missouri. He said the convention attracted people who might have nostalgia for vintage games they played in their youth or younger individuals interested in buying vintage systems.
Henry said he balanced the preparation for this event with his school work at Rock Bridge.
“It's been a year in the making,” Henry said. “It's been a lot of work putting this together. I mean, going to other cities and saying, hey, this exists now.”