COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen was seriously injured after a crash in Finger Lakes State Park Tuesday afternoon.
A highway patrol crash report stated that the 16-year-old boy was traveling southbound on the motocross track around 12:30 p.m.
He attempted a jump but was unable to properly land. The motorbike then overturned and the driver was thrown, according to the report.
The juvenile was seriously injured and was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.
The Honda CRF motorbike had minor damage, according to the report.