Regeneron and Society for Science announced on Friday the top winners in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the world's largest international high school science competition.
One of the winners of the fair is no other than Hickman High School's Saathvik Kannan, 17, who won $50,000 from the Regeneron Young Scientist Award.
The competition featured over 1,600 young scientists representing 49 states and over 60 countries. Nearly $9 million was awarded to finalists, who were evaluated by their project's innovation, creativity and level of scientific inquiry.
Kannan displayed a project titled "BIO-PLEX: An Innovative Biocomputational Approach to Decode the 2022 Mpox Resurgence." Within this project, he used biocomputational methods to understand the causes of heightened infectivity in the mpox disease after it suddenly reemerged in 2022.
Kannan used an combination of machine learning and three-dimensional comparative protein modeling to decode structures similar to those that enable the mpox virus to replicate, according to a news release.
His method paved the way for him to identify the mutations in the virus that likely made it more infectious, as well as other mutations that could make it resistant to antibiotics, according to the news release. Kannan believes this project and method can be used in the future.