COLUMBIA - At the Columbia City Council meeting Monday night, a temporary solid waste worker and union representative asked for a process that would allow temporary workers to become full-time city employees.
Andrew Hutchinson, a representative from Labors Local 955, said they are asking the city to create a full-time, union-eligible, benefit-eligible solid waste position that does not require a commercial driver's license (CDL).
Hutchinson said the city hasn't provided many of these workers an opportunity to pursue a full-time employee status, despite a staffing shortage.
Charles Holden said as a temporary solid waste utility worker, he makes $14 per hour and does not have access to health care benefits. Full-time solid waste workers make between $17 and $18.
"Only thing I'm asking for, for everyone, is the same thing as the city [employees] gets," Holden said.
Andrea Waner, the council member representing Ward 2, asked if they can raise the pay up to $15 an hour.
"Who lives on $80 a day?" Waner asked. She also pointed out that these workers expose themselves daily to COVID-19 but are expected to quarantine for 14 days without pay.
After the council discussed funding for workforce development programs, residents criticized the council for not helping current solid waste employees.
"For you to sit on $15 to $20 million and not pay those gentleman who are out there slinging our trash the extra $3 to $4 an hour that they deserve is ridiculous," Rebecca Shaw, an activist and organizer with CoMo for Progress, said.
Hutchinson said he knows some temporary workers who have worked for the Solid Waste Department "for months" and some even "for years."
Fourth ward council member Ian Thomas asked if there was a barrier restricting the temporary workers from applying for full-time solid waste jobs.
"I think our requirements are they have to get their CDL first. And the reason you have to get your CDL first is if you hire all temps who don't have a CDL, then you have no drivers," City Manager John Glascock responded.
Mayor Brian Treece and other council members spoke on the issue and said this is a problem the city needs to fix as soon as possible.
"Maybe we need to change the whole thing. Maybe we need to change the management. Because what we're doing now isn't working at solid waste," Treece said.
Mayor Treece said the Solid Waste Department is asking for a rate increase, but the department will not give the rate increase "when workers are treated this way."
The council asked Glascock to provide a full report at the next council meeting on Jan. 3. There, they will decide the next steps.
KOMU 8 reached out to the city manager's office Tuesday. They gave an emailed statement, reiterating there will be a report on the agenda at the next meeting for the council to review.
The solid waste department also declined to comment on the discussion at Monday's city council meeting.