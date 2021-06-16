COLUMBIA — The Downtown Community Improvement District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of phase 1 of Gateway Plaza.
The celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 1 near Broadway and Providence.
Phase one included the greenspace and ground scaping of the new Plaza. A sculpture, which will spell out COLUMBIA, will be added in the fall to complete phase two.
Each letter in the word COLUMBIA will represent the town's history.
"Public art is an important part of our community and adds to our visual landscape," Tootie and Richard Burns and Kenny Greene said in a news release. "We are proud to support the Downtown CID's vision for the Gateway and pleased we can recognize our vibrant local arts scene and its history."
Greene is sponsoring the letter A at the Gateway Plaza.
More information can be found on www.discoverthedistrict.com.