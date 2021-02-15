MOZ041-047>050-161200-
/O.EXT.KLSX.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-210216T0300Z/
/O.CON.KLSX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-210216T1800Z/
Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Moniteau MO-Osage MO-
Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, and Jefferson City
512 PM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Callaway MO, Cole MO, Osage MO, Moniteau MO and Boone
MO Counties.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Tuesday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, be
certain to dress properly, with several layers of light-weight,
loose fitting clothing and making sure that all exposed skin is
covered.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of
accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads
may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists
should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert
when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
&&
$$
