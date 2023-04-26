The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will hold a public meeting Tuesday, May 2 to discuss proposed expansions at the Columbia landfill. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in conference room 1C at City Hall.
Two proposed projects will increase the capacity for and longevity of waste collection vehicles, according to Public Works. The first project will add two equipment storage buildings to house 20 total vehicles, while the second will install a service bay and an automated truck wash bay at the landfill.
During the May 2 meeting, attendees can review preliminary plans, ask questions and make comments. Columbia residents can file public comments at the meeting or on the city website.