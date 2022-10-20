COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition will a demonstration of Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose, with the public Thursday night.
The event, called "Save a Life: Community Conversation & Narcan Demonstration" will be held at the Frederick Douglass High School gym from 6-8 p.m.
There will be a conversation and lessons on how mid-Missourians can prevent opioid overdose deaths.
According to a press release from the City of Columbia, people will share their personal stories of how the national overdose emergency has impacted their families and communities. People will also share their recovery process for substance use disorders.
Experts will demonstrate how to use Narcan, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, as well as the distribution of this rescue medication.
KBIA is also one of the partners that will support Thursday's community event.