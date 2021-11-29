COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks and Recreation’s annual Kwanzaa celebration will be held this Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center.
Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American culture, based around developing positive families and communities.
The event on Saturday is free and open to the public. It will include an expo featuring local, Black-owned businesses, socializing, entertainment and a holiday feast.
There are still spots available for businesses interested in participating in the expo. They are limited and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Jay Bradley at 573-874-6379 or email Jay.Bradley@CoMo.gov.
For those unable to attend the event, Kwanzaa celebration bags are available for purchase.
These bags include instructions and the supplies you need to hold your own traditional Kwanzaa celebration. Bags may be purchased for $5 each at the Armory Sports Center.