COLUMBIA - Columbia is hosting its 71st Annual Fourth of July event, Fire in the Sky, Tuesday evening at Stephens Lake Park.
Activities will start at 6:30 p.m., and a firework display set to music simulcast on KBXR 102.3 will begin around 9:15 p.m.
This event will host entertainment at Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater with live performances from Banastre Tarleton, Allie Bruns and We B Friends.
The event will include family-friendly festivities for children such as arts and crafts, inflatables, games and more at the kids area along the lake trail between Gordon Shelter and the Old 63 parking lot.
Parking
Parking will be available at Boone Hospital. The Old Highway 63 parking lot will be available for ADA-accessible and drop-off parking only. The lot will be monitored, according to the city of Columbia. Additional parking for cyclists will be available on site.
Go COMO transit buses will provide free shuttle service from all six city parking garages to Stephens Lake Park from 5-11 p.m.
East Walnut Street will be closed to traffic, except for residents.
All park trails are paved and ADA accessible, according to the city.
The Columbia Police Department will be assisting with traffic control.
