COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October.
The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located at 1301 East Business Loop 70, from 5 to 8 p.m. The clinic will be walk-in, and no appointments are necessary.
The next two clinics will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Boone County health department, located at 1005 West Worley Street, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m., respectively. These clinics will be held by appointment only, and residents can schedule here.
The final clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Center Project, located at 805 Fairview Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a walk-in clinic.
PHHS stated that although cases have been confirmed, the overall risk to the public remains low as monkeypox does not spread as easily as other viruses.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine, click here.