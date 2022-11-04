COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia and the Gans Creek Cross Country Course will host the Missouri State High School Activities Association cross country state championships this weekend.
Over 340 schools will be represented with more than 2,000 athletes competing.
Class 4 and 5 are scheduled to compete on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Class 1, 2 and 3 are set to compete on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
The competitions will take place at the Gans Creek Recreation Area at 3350 East Gans Road.
The city said gates will open for spectators at 8 a.m. on both days and parking is available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Admission is required to enter, and tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. The city reminds spectators that dogs are not allowed on the course for safety reasons.