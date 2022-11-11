COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Mizzou Athletics will host 36 teams for the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course this Friday.
The women's 6K race will kick off at 11 a.m. and the men's 10K will follow at noon.
The Missouri men's team is seeking to qualify for its first team berth to the NCAA Cross Country Championships since 2000, while the women hope to enter for the first time since 2016.
The meet is one of nine qualifiers across the country, and the top two teams in each regional will automatically qualify for the championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Nov. 19.
Amy Schneider, director of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said events like this are vital to the community.
"The student-athletes and fans spend money at our hotels, restaurants and stores, which has a positive economic impact on our city," Schneider said.
Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said the community is excited to welcome visitors from all over the Midwest.
It is the largest competition held at Gans Creek, but not the first major competition, as the 2021 SEC Championships were run on the course. The 2025 NCAA National Cross Country Championships will also be held on the course.
Friday's races will be streamed live on YouTube, and tickets to attend the event in person are available online.