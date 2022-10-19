COLUMBIA − The monkeypox vaccine is slowly growing in demand across mid-Missouri.
To combat this, the city of Columbia is hosting its first vaccination clinic Wednesday night at Arch and Column Pub from 5 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday's clinic is accepting walk-ins, however some clinics will be by appointment only.
Monkeypox is not as contagious as COVID-19 or the flu in the sense that it cannot be spread by just encountering someone in a public setting.
So far, there have been six monkeypox cases reported in Boone County, with that number being around 150 cases statewide, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) public information specialist, Ryan Sheehan.
Sheehan said there are specific eligibilities to be able to receive the vaccine.
"Those include people who are gay, bisexual or other identifiers of men who have sex with other men, along with transgender or nonbinary, and in the past six months have had more than one sex partner," Sheehan said.
Sheehan said the health department was given 2,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to give out.
"At this time, we have given out 85 doses of the vaccine," Sheehan said.
PHHS will be hold additional clinics on Oct. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 27 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The final clinic that will be held this month is at The Center Project on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any additional information regarding eligibility and appointment scheduling is located on PHHS's website.