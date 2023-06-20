COLUMBIA − A contractor for the city of Columbia will begin installing new accessible pedestrian signals (APS) at a Worley Street intersection Tuesday morning.
Crews will begin work at 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Worley Street and West Boulevard.
Sidewalks in the area will close, and there will be intermittent driving lane restrictions and closures during the installation process.
The city started adding APS in early May at the West Worley Street and Bernadette Drive intersection. The design at each intersection includes the reconstruction of several sidewalk ramps to meet current Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Due to manufacturing delays, the work is now scheduled to be completed by mid-July, weather permitting.