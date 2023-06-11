COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Works Crew will install speed humps on Shepard Boulevard and Audubon Drive starting Monday, June 12. The speed humps are part of an effort to reduce speeds in the area, according to a city press release.
Signs and flaggers will be present to assist drivers traveling through any active work zones. No street closures are scheduled, but the city asks drivers to expect delays and find alternative routes if possible.
The installation of the speed humps is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
The cost of the project is around $60,000, according to the release.