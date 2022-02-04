COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia announced on Friday that it would open the temporary warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Sunday, Feb. 6.
After a week of severe weather, the National Weather Service is still forecasting cold weather this weekend, with wind chills below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
As a result, the city released a statement saying it would open the warming center located at Wabash Bus Station Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday.
According to the release, the overnight warming center will serve as a resource for people who are unable to access local emergency services.
The Wabash Bus Station is located at 126 N. 10th Street.
The city of Columbia has established contracts with the following locations to provide emergency shelter under certain conditions:
- Room at the Inn
- Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families)
- True North (for domestic violence)
- Turning Point
Other emergency shelters include:
- Welcome Home (for veterans)
- St. Francis House (for men)
- Rainbow House (for children/youth)
- Flourish (for youth)
Some locations may have vaccine requirements. For more information, visit the city's website.