COLUMBIA − Go COMO buses will provide shuttle service for the city of Columbia's Fire in the Sky Fourth of July celebration Monday.
Buses will pick up at all six city parking garages in downtown Columbia and Stephens Lake Park from 5 to 11 p.m. Garages are located at Fifth and Walnut, Eighth and Walnut Plaza, Eighth and Cherry, Tenth and Cherry, Short Street and Sixth and Cherry.
On July 4, Go COMO transit buses will provide a shuttle service between all six City parking garages and Stephens Lake Park as shown. This free service will run continuously from 5-11 p.m. to move passengers to the City’s Fire in the Sky Fourth of July celebration. pic.twitter.com/XpTWIgLBRl— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) June 29, 2022
Fire in Sky celebrations will begin at 6 p.m., with kids activities, entertainment and food trucks. The fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. and is expected to last around 20 minutes.
Riders can track the position of the shuttles using the free Go COMO app. Parking enforcement will be suspended downtown, and on-street and in-garage parking will be free of charge downtown July 4.
As with other large events at Stephens Lake Park, East Walnut Street will be closed to nonresidential traffic that evening. Residents of East Walnut Street will not need a pass to access the street.
Boone Health will also allow access to many of its parking lots for the event to reduce to amount of parking on nearby streets.
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of Fire in the Sky.