COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will resume residential curbside collection on an every-other-week schedule beginning Feb. 1.
Curbside recycling collection was paused in July after a shortage of staff members.
According to a press release, the city's Solid Waste Utility is "sufficiently staffed to offer a curbside recycling program on a reduced basis."
"We realize the suspension of curbside recycling has been an inconvenience for many of our residents. The City of Columbia appreciates the citizens' patience as we work to restore this service for our customers," a press release said.
Customers will put out their blue recycling bags, paper and cardboard bundles curbside on their regularly scheduled refuse pickup day, on alternating weeks.
Those with a recycling pickup scheduled for the week of Feb. 1 will then put their recycling the weeks out of Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, etc. Those with a pickup scheduled for Feb. 8 will put out their recycling the weeks of Feb. 22, March 8, March 22, etc.
Customers will receive a mailer to confirm their scheduled weeks for recycling.
The City of Columbia's website will soon be updated with an interactive feature that will help determine resident's recycling schedule. Customers can also download the CoMo Recycle and Trash app to receive weekly reminders.