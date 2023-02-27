COLUMBIA - Columbia will soon resume utility disconnections for any past-due balances, the city said in a news release Monday.
Utility customers with a past due balance are encouraged to bring their account current as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected.
Utility customers can make payments online, by phone or at city hall.
- Online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account.
- By phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account.
- At City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card.
- Drive-thru or cashiers office: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Customers who are in need of utility payment assistance may be able to receive help. For more information, contact the city at 573-874-7380.