COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will host a special city council meeting Friday night to swear in its newest members of council.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 701 E. Broadway.
Nick Knoth, who will represent the First Ward, and Donald Waterman, who will represent the Fifth Ward, will be sworn in. Outgoing councilmembers Pat Fowler and Matt Pitzer will also be presented with a gift for their many years of service.
A reception will be held following meeting in conference room 1A/1B at City Hall.
The public is invited to attend the meeting and reception. The city will also offer a livestream.