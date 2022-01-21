COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced on Friday that it will temporarily raise the temperature to open the overnight warming center at Wabash from 9 degrees to 15 degrees.
The announced change comes after the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted cold temperatures through next week.
According to a press release, the adjustment is also due to capacity limitations at other shelters because of the pandemic and allows the city to look for a more permanent solution.
The city will open the Wabash Bus Station Friday at 7 p.m. and again Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. The station will close at 6 a.m. the following day.
Columbia's warming centers include:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Warming centers are available to the public during the day where they can access public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, and other amenities.
Shelters are also available in Columbia to provide sleeping accommodations. Some include meals.
- Room at the Inn, visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), please call 573.875.1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. - must be vaccinated to stay overnight
- Flourish (for youth) - call 573-6135