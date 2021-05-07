COLUMBIA - This weekend is the first of two graduation weekends for 2021 University of Missouri graduates. Not only is graduation weekend a cause to celebrate for families, but with an influx of visitors the tourism industry may be celebrating too.
Megan McConachie, strategic communications manager at Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the travel and tourism industry has more impact on the city than one may think.
"The travel and tourism industry actually touches a lot of corners of our community," McConachie said, "Of course you have hotels, you have restaurants, shops, everything from those that kind of come to mind pretty easily, to gas stations and big box stores."
McConachie added that tourists have a variety of reasons to visit, and therefore do a variety of things.
"Everyone who visits here has a different reason and so they're gonna participate in different activities," she said.
One family in town for their daughter's graduation, the Keith's, had big plans for the weekend.
The family has three generations of MU legacies, with the grandpa, Larry Keith, graduating in 1967 with a civil engineering degree, and 1968 with an environmental engineering degree. His granddaughter, Emily Keith, will be graduating on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
"It's really exciting to get to see all my family come out and celebrate, especially since I have relatives and my parents that came to Mizzou," the nursing graduate said.
Larry Keith reiterated this when he expressed his excitement to be back on campus.
"It feels fantastic because so many things have changed since I've been here, and I make it back every few years, and I love this campus," he said.
The Keith family was at the columns for senior sendoff. Bill Keith, father of Emily and son of Larry, said they planned to head to the Heidelberg for lunch, which is where his wife worked when she attended MU. They planned to then head to graduation at 4:15, get dinner and walk around campus.
McConachie said having tourists in Columbia is important and impactful.
"Having tourists here in town, is very important to not only all of our small businesses, but to Columbia as a whole, and helping to support jobs here in our community," she said.
In fiscal year 2019, Boone County had about $425 million worth of tourism related spending, according to McConachie.
In fiscal year 2020, Boone County had about $386 million worth of tourism related spending, which McConachie says is "the lowest that it's been in quite some time."
"It'll really be another probably nine to 10 months before we know how well we've pulled out of the pandemic," McConachie said, "Definitely knowing that there are events going on like the True/False Film Fest, like in-person graduation, and as we head into summer hopefully with a more open community that will encourage more people to travel and hopefully well see that number increase."
McConachie asserted the economic impact of tourism in Columbia, "So there's definitely a lot of economic impact that moves through our community as a result of travel and tourism."