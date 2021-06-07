COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Monday that the Solid Waste Utility residential curbside customers will begin receiving refuse and recycling bag vouchers in the mail the week of June 14.
Customers are set to receive two vouchers for 26-count rolls of black refuse bags and one voucher for an 18-count roll of blue recycling bags.
Customers have been asked to use the vouchers only as needed. The single-use vouchers are tracked by bar code and cannot be duplicated.
All bags placed on the curb must be official City-provided trash bags with the City of Columbia logo. There is no limit on the number of bags placed on the curb as long as they are the City-issued bags.
Residents can purchase additional refuse bags in rolls of five for $10. There will also be a $2-per-bag fee that will cover extra costs, including landfill disposal fees, employee salaries and vehicle maintenance.
Customers needing additional blue recycling bags should call WasteZero (1-800-866-3954), and a voucher will be mailed free of charge.
Due to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, the City has decided against holding a contactless drive-through voucher redemption event in June.
Bag vouchers are redeemable at the following Columbia locations:
Gerbes Super Markets
- 1729 West Broadway
- 2900 Paris Road
Hy-Vee
- 3100 West Broadway
- 25 Conley Road
- 405 East Nifong Blvd.
Menards
- 3340 Vandiver Drive
Moser's Foods
- 705 Business Loop 70 W
- 4840 Rangeline St.
- 900 North Keene St.
Schnucks
- 1400 Forum Blvd.
City of Columbia Utility Customer Service
- 701 East Broadway