COLUMBIA - Unemployment numbers have hit a level that has not been seen in Columbia since the Clinton administration.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in September, the Columbia unemployment rate dipped below 2.0 for the first time since 1999.
"It definitely means your economy is doing well when you have such an exceptionally low unemployment rate," MU professor of journalism Marty Steffens said. "But it also means that businesses are going to have to adjust to the ability not to find workers."
Numbers have been steadily declining since April of 2020. Bottoming out at 1.9 in September before ticking up to 2.0 in the latest set of data released by the BLS.
But low unemployment numbers isn't a good thing for every member of the community.
"When you have these historically low unemployment rates, it means that companies are adjusting to a workforce that's just not there for them," Steffens said. "It means they're [the companies] going to be changing their hours. It means they're going to be offering less services, and that also means services are going to be more expensive, because when you have really low unemployment, it means you're going to have to pay more money to attract workers."
For employment businesses in Columbia, like JobFinders, they see a higher demand for their services from businesses.
"We're seeing much more demand from a client [business] side and needing the services that we offer," Gabe Gulick, CEO of JobFinders, said.
The current numbers indicate employment levels of people who want to work.
So with businesses left with a smaller pool of potential employees, employers have to widen its criteria when seeking to fill a position.
"Having more of an open mind when it comes to the candidates that they're selecting, and what skills they may or may not bring to the table on day one," Gulick said. "Versus what they can train them [in 90 days] and what they can become by day 90."
Steffens went on to add that employers will have to step their game up to lure more people into the workforce.
"If you want to lure people into the job market in these historically, you know, tight times, you're gonna have to pay more money to do that," Steffens said.