COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia and the University of Missouri will hold a ceremony to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021 at the columns on Francis Quadrangle, on MU's campus. Members of the public are invited to attend the event.
This year will mark 20 years since the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.
The ceremony will include a wreath processional, presentation of the colors by the Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards, a flyover by the MU Health Care helicopter and more.
Mayor Brian Treece and University Provost Latha Ramchand will give remarks.
The ceremony will conclude with the Joint Services Color Guard retiring the colors.