COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is considering adopting regulations for short-term rental operations, such as Airbnb or Vrbo.
According to a press release, the Planning and Zoning Commission has drafted regulatory standards that would establish permitted locations as well as the standards for a tenant or property owner.
Columbia is asking for feedback on the regulatory initiative, and the public is encouraged to complete an online survey and provide additional comments.
The survey will remain open until March 24.