COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Utilities Department began reinstating late charges on past-due utility bills beginning with bills issued after Aug. 1, 2021.
According to a city ordinance, "if a customer's bill is not paid in full by the date payment is due, the bill for the next billing period shall include a late charge equal to three percent of the amount remaining unpaid on the due date of the preceding billing period. Late charges shall not be assessed against the balance due on a delinquent account if the customer is current on the payments required by a settlement agreement for the account. Late charges shall not be assessed against the balance due on a delinquent account if the service has been disconnected."
Customers will also receive a past-due notice, including a possible disconnection-of-services date, if the past-due amount is not paid in full.
Columbia's St. Vincent de Paul's Treasurer Mike Maag says the fees will bring new challenges to its organization.
"I suspect our organization will have to spend more money to help these individuals out," Maag said.
The St. Vincent chapter works with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and helps low-income families who are having trouble paying their bills.
"The majority of our funds comes through donations from our parishioners. We use those funds to help people either maintain utility assistance in their house, or to pay for rent," Maag explained.
Since March 1, the organization says it has helped 295 residents with City of Columbia utilities.
"In 2020 and into 2021, we have seen a definite increase in what we have paid out," Maag said. "It's one of those things Christ tells us to take care of the poor."
But the organization can't keep up with the increased demand, as it only has 20 volunteers.
"We need a lot more help to help with the case load we receive," Maag said.
Love Columbia also said they've helped over 100 Columbia residents with utility assistance since the pandemic began.
Services may be disconnected for nonpayment after 30 days from the bill issue date. If the account remains disconnected for 30 more days, the City will deactivate the account and send the past-due amount to the City's contracted collection agency.
The City assessed late fees through July 2016, when the charges were suspended while Utilities Customer Services worked through configuration issues with newly installed billing software.
The City reinstated the late fees in January 2020 but rescinded them again in April during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilities made the decision to reassess late charges after the City lifted its state of emergency on May 29.
If you'd like to help St. Vincent de Paul, click here. If you'd like to help Love Columbia, click here.