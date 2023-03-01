COLUMBIA — Following a water testing violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the city of Columbia's Director of Utilities, David Sorrell, has laid out a plan for Columbia to "return to compliance."

In a memo sent to City Manager De'Carlon Seewood Monday, which was obtained by the Columbia Missourian, Sorrell acknowledged that violations "create a poor public perception of Utilities and the City and are not acceptable."

In response to the failure to test for copper and lead in 2022, Sorrell said the city's internal investigation revealed "staff did not follow necessary processes" to ensure sampling was completed to meet requirements. He also said "the failure of staff to perform duties will be dealt with appropriately."

The state department requires the Water Division to collect water samples twice from 100 properties every year and analyze the samples for lead and copper.

The laboratory supervisor is now responsible to ensure all monitoring is completed. The individual will be required to meet weekly with the Utilities' newly-appointed assistant director.

Utilities is required to submit tests for the first round of sampling by June 30. The second and third round will need to be completed by July 1 and Dec. 31, respectively.

While the DNR insists drinking water is safe in Columbia, customers with immediate concerns can contact the city at 573-874-6242 if they would like to have the water in their home tested.