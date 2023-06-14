COLUMBIA − Columbia Utilities has pledged to fund up to $250,000 to Central Missouri Community Action's (CMCA) Weatherization Assistance Program over the next five years, according to a press release Wednesday from the city.
CMCA provides assistance to income-eligible households to make energy efficiency improvements.
The five-year agreement will help ensure that qualifying households can make energy efficient upgrades at no cost, according to the press release.
A home that has been weatherized can reduce average annual fuel usage per dwelling by 35% for the typical low-income home, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development's Division of Energy.
Columbia Utilities said it's looking to build on its past successes by expanding access and better aligning its programs with the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, as well as national weatherization initiatives.
By implementing this program, Columbia Utilities says it will reduce energy burden and improve opportunities for positive economic outcomes for all of the residents.
For more information about eligibility or questions about the program, contact CMCA at Taylorq@cmca.us or call 573-443-3500.