COLUMBIA — As temperatures warm up, Columbia Utilities will soon be resuming utility disconnections.

The department urges utility customers with a past due balance to bring their account current as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected. 

Utility customers can make payments online, by phone or at city hall. 

  • Online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account. 
  • By phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account. 
  • At City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card. 
    • Drive-thru: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
    • Cashiers Office: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Customers who are in need of utility payment assistance may be able to receive help.

For more information contact the city by phone at 573-874-7380 or send an email. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you