COLUMBIA —The moratorium on utility disconnections in Columbia ended Monday. After extending the original Oct. 5 deadline, the city stated shut-offs would resume on Oct. 26.
While the moratorium on utilities is over, the city will not disconnect any households because of cold weather.
Per the City of Columbia’s current ordinance and the Public Service Commissions’ Cold Weather Rule, services to residences will not be disconnected when the temperature falls below 32 degrees during a 24-hour period.
Jesikah Hernandez moved to Columbia from Texas a month ago. She received a disconnect notice from the city for a past due balance of more than $1,000.
“My worst fear is for me to be homeless, because I used to be homeless, but I haven’t been homeless for about five years. I don’t have anywhere to go or any family to rely on to help pay anything,” she said.
Organizations like Central Missouri Community Action help qualified applicants pay past-due balances.
“We know that a lot of people who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic weren't able to pay, they've lost income, they've lost their job," CMCA Executive Director Darin Preis said. "Many people had that unemployment check over the course of the summer, but the moratorium on utility shut offs has run out and so have those extended unemployment benefits."
Two weeks ago, CMCA received $500,000 in CARES Act funding, which funded the Boone Cares initiative. The initiative is designed to completely pay off utilities for those who qualify.
“If you make less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, you're eligible for that entire program,” Preis said. “A family of four making $52,400 are right at that 200 percent.”
If you aren’t eligible for the CMCA program, reach out to the City of Columbia to set up a payment plan.