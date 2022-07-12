COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stop Committee is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Police Department (CPD) Regional Training Center.

According to the agenda, topics include reviewing the revised draft of the vehicle stop data collection recommendations and discussing traffic stops where no action is taken.

According to CPD Communications and Outreach Supervisor Toni Messina, if data is provided in time of the meeting, it will "provide context around stops where no action is taken."

Thus, areas may be exposed where policy change and trainings might be needed and informing the public of those decisions.

The second topic of discussion, the revised data draft, has been in discussion since May.

The document discusses the issue of Columbia police stopping Black drivers disproportionately to other races, according to Missouri's Vehicle Stops Report.

The document also states that the data does not prove discrimination, but it does highlight situations where officers may not be acting on facts that are separate from racial stereotypes.

The plan is to collect information into the decision making process of officers with the hope that supervisors will be able to guide them to ignore stereotypes and solely focus on criminal behavior.

The committee recommends the following steps:

Data Collection

Data Analysis

Post-Stop Rates and Disproportions

Incident-Based Data

Alternative Disproportions and Methods of Analysis

Monthly Public Access to Data

Annual Review

Officer Feedback by Supervisors

Self-Reviews by Officers

Criteria for Credible Intelligence

Command Staff Performance

Survey Data

Conclusion

This new data collection will provide all community members with the impartial facts needed to tell when discrimination might arise, and hopefully lead to change according to the draft of the data recommendations document.

"Our community has every right to question us and our methods and what we're doing and they have a right to know," Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said.

According to Messina, if a majority vote passes at the meeting, the recommendation will be passed on to Chief Geoff Jones and reviewed internally.

Jones would then respond to the committee after his examination.

"Any data that we're obtaining, or any information that we're gleaning from these reports, that's the main focus, the main goal that we're policing correctly, and for the right reasons," Hunter said.

There is no current timeline on when the reports and evaluations will start.

For those interested in attending, general comments by public, members and staff will take place at 6:50 p.m. The meeting will end at 7 p.m.

More information about what will be covered in Tuesdays meeting can be found in the meeting agenda.