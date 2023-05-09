COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stops Committee met for its monthly meeting Tuesday night and discussed a variety of topics, most notably how a citizen can report officer misconduct.
Members brought up the subject because of the video released over the weekend showing a Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer punching a man in the face outside a downtown bar while restraining him.
Committee Chair Toni Dukes-Larkins brought up the "elephant in the room" at the end of the meeting.
All the committee members agreed they must make the process of filing a complaint against an officer easier, particularly online.
"One of the things that we'll be discussing in our next meeting will be how to make it more accessible and then let the community know that it's available to them if they feel that they need to file a complaint, " Dukes-Larkins said.
Citizens can report Columbia Police Officer misconduct in person, at the station, over the phone, through email to the city's internal affairs department or directly on the city's web page, by going to the "report a problem" portal then clicking the "citizen's issue" icon.
Dukes-Larkin not only thinks this is too many clicks, but most people don't even know about it.
"I think that most people don't know about it. And the ones that do think it's a long, drawn-out process, so they don't do it," she said.
She emphasized how important these resources are for people to "identify some conduct that they think is unbecoming of a police officer."
The officers involved in the incident over the weekend have been placed on leave. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones has requested the Boone County Sheriff's Department conduct an independent criminal investigation into for the officers involved.
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board will meet on Wednesday night where the video and officer conduct are expected to be discussed.