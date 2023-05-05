COLUMBIA − Chris Waterfield served his country for 8 years, but his commitment to service didn't end there as he now helps disabled veterans at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital get to their doctor's appointments. Now his Columbia community is giving back.
Waterfield won a free roof from Fortified Roofing and Siding earlier this year. Crews got to work on the project Friday morning and say it will wrap up that same day.
This is the second time the Columbia-based roofing company organized this philanthropic event known as the "Owens Corning Roof Development Project." Through their partnership with roofing material manufacturer Owens Corning and nonprofit Purple Heart Homes, both the materials and the labor for the project are free.
Fortified Roofing co-owner Megan Herzing said Waterfield's selfless application for the project set him apart from the rest of the candidates.
"Chris was our lucky winner," Herzing said. "He wrote an amazing letter that touched everyone in our company's hearts. And he was the unanimous winner."
The U.S. Navy and Army veteran and Boonville native spent his military service aboard the USS America, a so-called "supercarrier," in the 1980s. He said he's thankful and that although he continues to serve his community, he never expected anything in return.
"I'm one lucky veteran for getting a free roof," Waterfield said. "When Megan called me and told me I won a roof I was like, 'Not me. I don't win anything.'"
Recent storms in the state made the quality of Waterfield's roof a concern for him. Ultimately, Waterfield said he feels well taken care of through the work of Fortified Roofing and its partners.
"We leave our families behind, the communities we live in, and we go to serve our country, and we have to make families with other men and women we serve with. And we rely on them as much as they rely on us to take care of each other," Waterfield said.
Herzing said the plan is to increase the number of free roofing projects they do from one per year to up to three. She added that the company's commitment to veterans lies at the core of the company's values.
"One, my dad served in the Marine Corps so veterans are always near and dear to his heart," Herzing said. "But two, partnering with a manufacturer that truly cares about the customers that we care about. They're able to support us in that mission."
Applications for next years' free project are available on the Fortified Roofing website.
"If you know anybody or you need a free roof and you've served your community, we'd love for you to enter and tell us a little about your story and see if you can qualify," Herzing said.
Fortified Roofing will announce the winner around Veterans Day.