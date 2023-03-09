COLUMBIA − The legalization of recreational marijuana could be harmful for your pet.
Dr. Travis Arndt, a veterinarian at My Zoo Animal Hospital in Columbia, said since the legalization of recreational marijuana last month, they haven't seen any extra patients for marijuana intake, but he said it isn't uncommon.
"We usually get a couple pets a year that come in, that have gotten into a client's marijuana, and so it's a common toxicity that we see," he said.
The most common cases of marijuana poisoning in pets is through ingestion, through a substance such as an edible.
Pets are very sensitive to THC, according to Arndt. He said there has been many reports of episodic behavior.
"They'll go from being sedated to to all the sudden having jitters and trying to run around the house," he said. "And they'll do that for a couple minutes and go back to being sedated."
He said it is not usually life threatening but depending on the pet, it can vary.
"I have seen pets that have ingested so much [marijuana] they have had seizures," he said.
The veterinarian said the hard part about marijuana and other drugs is that you don't always know the dosage.
"You really have to be careful. There's been more reports of cats and small dogs having issues than larger dogs," Arndt said. "Secondhand smoke can also be an issue."
Marijuana intake is more dangerous to pets than cigarettes, according to Arndt, who has practiced as a veterinarian since 1999.
"With cigarettes, you can see problems with secondhand smoke, but it's gradually over time. So after years and years of exposure in a household where they are smoking you'll see damage to a pet's lungs," Arndt said. "With THC and marijuana, what you are going to see are signs after just one incident."
He said owners tend to let their pets sleep it off, but this can decrease their heart rate, which can lead to bigger problems that can effect their kidneys. My Zoo recommends calling your local vet if you think your pet may have ingested something they shouldn't have.
Symptoms to lookout for include the following:
- Loss of coordination
- Inability to control urine
- Vomiting
- Dilated pupils
- Low or high body temperature
- Irregular heart rate
- Depression or hyperesthesia, and in severe cases seizures