COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vision Commission is seeking community input on the city's strategic plan.
The strategic plan influences the city's decisions and helps align its priorities.
The commission will be hearing community members' thoughts at the Family Fun Fest on Wednesday, June 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For those who cannot attend, feedback can also be shared through the BeHeardCoMo community engagement tool.
This is the second of four community input sessions being conducted by the commission.