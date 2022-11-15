COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia partnered with several emergency shelter providers in the community to provide a warm place for individuals to escape the cold.
The city will also contract with Turning Point to provide temporary overnight warming center services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
The temporary overnight warming center at this location will open only in the event of a National Weather Service forecast for temperatures 25 degrees Fahrenheit or below between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. of a given night. This resource becomes available on Nov. 28.
Before Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard will operate in this capacity on a voluntary basis, outside of the contract.
The temporary overnight warming center will serve as a refuge of last resort for those unable to access local emergency shelter services. Turning Point staff will continue to coordinate closely with homeless service providers to ensure low barrier access to overnight emergency shelter as the preferred option for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services also coordinates a network of warming and cooling centers in the community. This winter, the following warming centers will be available:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash Street
- City Hall, 701 East Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley Street
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash Street
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann Street
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line Street
Warming centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc.
Additional information about warming centers can be found here.