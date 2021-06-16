COLUMBIA — A water main break was identified on North Stadium Boulevard, north of Interstate 70, on Wednesday afternoon.
Columbia Water and Light posted on Twitter just before 5 p.m. Wednesday that the department was working to isolate the break. Officials clarified that there was no corresponding boil advisory.
We have ID'd a water main break on North Stadium just north of I-70 and are working to isolate it. If you see discolored water, flush your pipes to clear the water. If you are experiencing low water pressure, we encourage you to call 573.874.2489 to help locate other issues.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) June 16, 2021
Officials said the break could result in discolored water. The department said to flush with water to clear the system of discoloration.
Residents are also encouraged to call Columbia Water and Light at (573) 874-2489 if experiencing low water pressure.
The water is safe to use and drink, according to the department.
Officials said it is unclear exactly when the break occurred.