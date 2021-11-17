COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light issued multiple boil advisories after five water main breaks on Wednesday morning.
These boil advisories will go through until Thursday.
The breaks have impacted at least 20 customers.
Alert: We have had water main breaks at 2500 Bluff Blvd for 5 customers and at 1406 E. Rollins Road. Boil advisories will be issued. Affected customers will receive a hang tag.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) November 17, 2021
We have had water main breaks at 1800 Rollins Road for 2 customers and 204 Hitt Street for 5 customers.A boil advisory will follow. Affected customers will receive a hang tag— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) November 17, 2021
Alert: A water main break has occurred at 800 W Business Loop 70 for 2 customers. A precautionary boil advisory will follow. Affected customers will receive a hang tag.For more information on boil advisories, visit https://t.co/aWnvS0M2VI— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) November 17, 2021
Crews worked throughout the morning on repairing these breaks and had completely fixed all five breaks by 4 p.m.
Each location of the breaks has no correlation with each other. It was "pure coincidence" that they all happened Wednesday, according to city of Columbia Utilities Community Relations Specialist Matt Nestor.
Nestor said this occurrence is rare and there is no certainty to why they all broke. One factor that is being considered is the old age of the iron pipes.
Of the five breaks, one occurred across the street from Russell Boulevard Elementary School. According to a KOMU 8 reporter on the scene, water to the school was impacted.
Crews are working to fix the issue. I just saw staff for the elementary school bringing gallons of water into the school. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rpWRq4EQ3m— Danielle King (@DanielleRKing_) November 17, 2021
The city of Columbia urges customers under a boil order or advisory to take the following precautions:
- Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.
- Do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.
- Wash dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.
For more information on the water main breaks, visit the city's website.