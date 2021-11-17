COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light has issued multiple boil advisories after at least three water main breaks on Wednesday morning.

So far the breaks have impacted at least 10 customers.

Crews have been working throughout the morning on repairing these breaks.

One of the breaks occurred across the street from Russell Boulevard Elementary School. According to a KOMU 8 reporter on the scene, water to the school has been impacted.

The city of Columbia urges customers under a boil order or advisory to take the following precautions:

  • Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.
  • Do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.
  • Wash dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

For more information on the water main breaks, visit the city's website.

