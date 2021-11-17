COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light has issued multiple boil advisories after at least three water main breaks on Wednesday morning.
So far the breaks have impacted at least 10 customers.
Alert: We have had water main breaks at 2500 Bluff Blvd for 5 customers and at 1406 E. Rollins Road. Boil advisories will be issued. Affected customers will receive a hang tag.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) November 17, 2021
We have had water main breaks at 1800 Rollins Road for 2 customers and 204 Hitt Street for 5 customers.A boil advisory will follow. Affected customers will receive a hang tag— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) November 17, 2021
Alert: A water main break has occurred at 800 W Business Loop 70 for 2 customers. A precautionary boil advisory will follow. Affected customers will receive a hang tag.For more information on boil advisories, visit https://t.co/aWnvS0M2VI— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) November 17, 2021
Crews have been working throughout the morning on repairing these breaks.
One of the breaks occurred across the street from Russell Boulevard Elementary School. According to a KOMU 8 reporter on the scene, water to the school has been impacted.
Crews are working to fix the issue. I just saw staff for the elementary school bringing gallons of water into the school. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rpWRq4EQ3m— Danielle King (@DanielleRKing_) November 17, 2021
The city of Columbia urges customers under a boil order or advisory to take the following precautions:
- Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.
- Do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.
- Wash dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.
For more information on the water main breaks, visit the city's website.