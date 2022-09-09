COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light said in a tweet that around 1,000 customers were experiencing power outages around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The outage was due to an issue at the Hinkson Creek substation. It originally caused an outage for almost 3,000 individuals. However, crews worked to restore power for most.
The tweet said that crews were trying to determine the cause of the outage and restore power to the impacted residents as soon as possible.
Around 8 a.m., the Columbia Water and Light outage map was showing no power outage incidents for customers.