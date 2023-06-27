COLUMBIA — Some members of the COMO Safe Water Coalition are fed up with what they claim is a lack of maintenance on the city's water supply.
This comes after part of the Thornbrook subdivision in southwest Columbia received its second boil advisory within a week on Monday, and its third two weeks.
Last week, the advisory was issued due to a water main break in the subdivision. On Monday, the city said the water pressure dropped below required thresholds due to high water demand.
The boil advisory was extended to 9 a.m. Wednesday after the city said on Tuesday that water tests were inconclusive. Columbia Water and Light also asked southwest Columbia residents to use its irrigation schedule.
"By following the schedule, you will help keep the water supply within the current industry standard and have enough water both for normal consumption and fire emergencies," the Utility said. "The schedule will also help keep the water pressure levels stable."
We ask residents of southwest Columbia to observe the voluntary irrigation schedule. Attached is the schedule and more information on why the voluntary irrigation schedule is important.For more information visit https://t.co/ArvOeynobs. Thank you for your participation. pic.twitter.com/WQvZKaB0Rn— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) June 27, 2023
Members of the coalition are now questioning if and what action the city is taking toward fixing the problem.
Julie Ryan, founder of COMO Safe Water Coalition, said she's been advocating for clean and safe water since 2016.
Ryan lives in the Thornbrook neighborhood and said the most disturbing part is the city's lack of urgency.
"There isn't anything being done to attend to the gravity of the situation. What if there is a fire?" Ryan said. "Would there be effective fire flow to be able to extinguish a home fire in our neighborhood?"
However, the city said the boil advisory will not affect the fire department's job.
"The system is designed to be able to adequately provide water to customers and be able to fight fires. We don't have any concerns that it will impact the firefighters' ability to fight fires," Columbia Utilities spokesperson Matt Nestor said.
John Conway, a former chairman of Columbia's Water and Light Board, claims Thornbrook has been a problem area since 2016. He said the public pays the water rate that the city is not meeting.
"It's the obligation of the city to meet those demands and right now, they're not doing that," he said.
According to Conway, the solution is working on approved projects to assist the water demand, like the new water tower or water storage tank.
But Conway said the delay of the projects could lead to them not being built at all. "The time delay and the lack of urgency on the city's part to control the schedule of those projects," he said.
Nestor says the city is currently working on the plans of the construction of the water tower approved in 2018.
"We have been working to acquire land to be able to construct the water tower," he said.