Weather Alert

ILZ095>097-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047>051-122215- /O.NEW.KLSX.WC.Y.0003.210213T0300Z-210213T1800Z/ /O.CON.KLSX.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-210212T1800Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Knox MO- Lewis MO-Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery MO-Osage MO- Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Shelby MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, and Quincy 410 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero are expected this morning and then again tonight into Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered. && $$