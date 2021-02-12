COLUMBIA- Columbia Water & Light are working to fix three water main breaks throughout Columbia.
Update. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/achwoxESkO— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) February 12, 2021
Water & Light tweeted about the breaks around 9:50 a.m. Friday.
The effected locations include:
- 24 South Ninth Street
- 705 Marion Drive
- 1025 Ashland Drive
Ninth Street is blocked off from Broadway to Cherry Street.
About six or seven City of Columbia vehicles are working at the Ninth Street scene and trying to get the break under control.
KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story when we know more.
BREAKING: Part of S Ninth St. in Columbia are closed due to a water main break. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/k7ZPIhuhMi— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) February 12, 2021