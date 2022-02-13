COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia Water & Light has scheduled a meeting to discuss Phase 1 of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant improvement project.
in conference room 1A at Columbia City Hall.
The $24.5 million project will restore the plant’s capacity to treat 32 million gallons of water per day, as the plant's current capacity is 24 million gallons, a news release said.
Reasoning behind the lowered capacity is that equipment in the facility is nearing the end of its useful life.
The project includes rehabilitation and replacement projects that will enhance the performance and extend the life of the facility.
During the meeting, citizens will be able to review plans, ask questions, make comments and complete a public comment form.