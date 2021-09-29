COLUMBIA − Members of the Islamic Center of Central Missouri and the Catholic Charities of Central and Northeastern Missouri welcomed Columbia's first refugee from Afghanistan on Sunday.
Catholic Charities greeted the refugee, who was identified as Fazal, at the Columbia Airport.
The organization offers different services to address refugee's initial and ongoing needs: food, clothing, shelter, employment, English language training and orientation to their new community and culture.
“We are thrilled to be a small part of the national effort to welcome refugees from Afghanistan to their new homes,” Dan Lester, executive director at Catholic Charities, said. “This life-saving work is a continuation of the refugee resettlement that we have been blessed to facilitate for more than 40 years in mid-Missouri, and we are eager to welcome more Afghan neighbors to join the more than 4,000 refugees from around the world that we have resettled.”
Catholic Charities also arranges arrival and services for all refuges settled in the region, as the organization is the only designated resettlement agency in the area.
It says it's been working with their national-level sponsoring agency, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the State Department, on responding to the Afghan evacuation since August.
Catholic Charities has also been preparing for a family of nine to come to Boone County. The U.S. State Department says Missouri is expected to receive 1,200 Afghanistan evacuees from a first group arriving for resettlement in the United States.